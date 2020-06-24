Meet Megan Roup: the Trainer Behind The Sculpt Society Craze Filling Up Your Insta Feed

Instagram

She's been rewarded with a dedicated cult following, models Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt, Sofia Richie, Hunter McGrady and thousands of others turning out for her classes at New York City's Studio B Bandier and Project by Equinox pre-Covid, logging onto her app for the live workouts she's been doing daily during quarantine and showing their devotion on Insta, with sweaty #TSSfam shots.

The allure is fairly straightforward, she says: "It's really upbeat. It's enjoyable. You don't feel like you're necessarily working out." But the other half of the equation is the online community she's built. Each morning she goes live on her app (members pay $19.99 per month to gain access to a library of routines, ranging from five to 50 minutes) for a sweat sesh followed by a 30-minute coffee klatch, touching on everything from the power of intuitive eating to the importance finding a practice "that makes you feel really excited to work out."

For Roup, she says, her goal is just "making sure that everyone in my class, whether it's in person or online, feels successful and feels that community element."