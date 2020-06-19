Police Officer Involved in Breonna Taylor's Death to Be Fired

Related : Breonna Taylor Remembered By Celebs on 27th Birthday

Three months after Breonna Taylor's death, one officer involved in her passing is set to be fired.

On Friday, detective Brett Hankison was served a letter from Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Metro Police Department's Chief of Police, Robert J. Schroeder, regarding his termination. In the letter, Schroeder states that Hankison "violated" the Standard Operating Procedure "Obedience to Rules and Regulations" when his actions "displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life when you wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds into the apartment of Breonna Taylor."

"These rounds created a substantial danger of death and serious injury to Breonna Taylor and three occupants of the apartment next to Ms. Taylor's," the letter continues. "I make my determination pursuant to the preponderance of the evidence."

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was fatally shot by police at her home during the middle of the night on March 13. The police officers who forced entry into Taylor's home had been granted a no-knock search warrant in connection with a drug investigation. However, family attorney Lonita Baker has denied that Taylor had been involved in any drug activity.