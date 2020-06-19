Write Yourself a Post-It Note Reminder To Do This Sex and the City Workout ASAP

These days, do you find yourself using the same excuse to get out of doing a workout: "I'm sorry, I can't, don't hate me"?
Well, you're not alone. So, obé fitness—the premium, on-demand workout platform loved by Kelly Ripa, Kaitlyn Bristowe and more stars—teamed up with HBO Max to create at-home classes that are guaranteed to keep you entertained. After all, they are inspired by some of the most iconic TV shows, like Game of Thrones (say "dracarys" to boring sit-ups) and, of course, Sex and the City.
"Few shows have captured the energy and intricacies of life and love in New York City like HBO's Sex and the City," co-founders Mark Mullett and Ashley Mills tell E! News. "As huge fans of the series from a pivotal age, Sex and the City was our generation's answer to Sinatra's, 'If I can make it there, I'll make it anywhere.'"
And after breaking a sweat in this Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte and Miranda-inspired routine, there's no doubt you can make it anywhere—and through anything.
After all, this is absof--kinglutely not your ordinary workout. In the vide above, instructor Madelaine O'Connell—wearing a white tulle skirt and pink sports bra, a nod to Sarah Jessica Parker's character—ditches typical weights and uses, well, full bottles of rosé to sculpt her body. (A martini overflowing with a Cosmopolitan just didn't seem practical.)
"What I love most about Sex and the City is that we all have a little bit of the four of them in us, right?" she says while pumping her arms in the air. "Little bit of Carrie, little bit of Samantha, little bit of Miranda, a little bit of Charlotte. So just know you can be who you are and you can have a little of all of them in you."
And once you wrap the workout, treat yourself to a Sex and the City marathon and binge all your favorite episodes here.
Want more workouts? Check out obé fitness, which offers 100 live classes weekly and features a library of more than 4,000 sculpt, strength, dance, HIIT, Pilates, yoga, barre and boxing classes.