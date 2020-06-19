Johnny Depp Dresses Up as Captain Jack Sparrow for Virtual Visit to Children's Hospital

Johnny Depp is giving back.
On Friday, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor suited up in his pirate best to surprise the patients of Australia's Queensland Children's Hospital. Done in collaboration with Juiced TV to boost spirits in the wake of the pandemic, Depp reprised his famous character from the Disney film franchise Captain Jack Sparrow for his virtual visit, joining the event from a pirate-themed room and even made sure to speak with the character's accent.
"It's been a couple of years since I've been there and I miss it and I wanted to say hello," he said. "It's a wonderful facility. I'm with all of you and I send you all my love, and all my irreverence and all my ignorance because it's fun to be ignorant and irreverent sometimes. And you deserve to be if you feel that."
"I'm with you always. I love you," he continued. "Thank you for sticking with me through all these very strange years."
While connecting with patients Gabby, Asha and Thomas, Depp answered questions and played games. And in true Captain Jack fashion, there were some hilarious antics that ensued along the way.
"These three beautiful young people I've spoken with this evening…[this] is one of the finest and most beautiful experiences that I've ever experienced," he gushed. "And that is because of all of your commitment to this project and to also just taking care of one another, to helping out when times are curious and confusing."
Depp also took a moment to praise the hospital staff.
"I must thank everyone who's made this virtual visit possible," he said. "But to be able to see Asha, Thomas and Gabby…and I have been there and I've seen the amount of forward motion and instant movement that goes down in your kind of facilities. You guys work—all the nurses, the healthcare workers, the doctors—you work like absolute heroes."
Before signing off, he added, "But I thank you all for allowing me to have this time with you—either as Johnny or as Captain Jack."