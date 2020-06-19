Former Bachelor Sean Lowe Hopes the Franchise Can "Reflect America Moving Forward"

Sean Lowe is excited to see some positive change in the Bachelor franchise.

The former Bachelor was the subject of the first episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever!, a new series that recaps and highlights former seasons of the series while offering a bit of a catch up with former stars and contestants. His love story with Catherine Giudici played out once again over the three hour premiere, six months after the couple welcomed their third child together.

The episode also aired on the same day a petition was launched, demanding that The Bachelor finally cast a Black lead for season 25 of The Bachelor, along with a few other calls to action to fix the franchise's glaring lack of diversity.

Catherine, who is Filipino, was one of few non-white contestants on the show at that point, and the night before her episode aired, she opened up on Instagram about assuming she was only cast to "check a box"

"I counted myself out to be his fiancée, because of what I assumed Sean liked," she said, and she obviously turned out to be wrong.

"Little did she know, she definitely took my heart in no time," Sean tells E! News in an interview promoting his partnership with Gillette. "Yeah, I was proud of her for having that conversation for the world to see on Instagram."