Why 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny Didn't Give Up on Sumit Despite Everything That Happened

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Jenny struggles with an Indian tradition in this exclusive sneak peek.
By Chris Harnick Jun 22, 2020 4:00 PMTags
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cameras followed Jenny as she left her life behind in America and embarked on a new chapter in India with Sumit, a man she met when he catfished her. Cameras were not there when she found out he was secretly married and his parents, in-laws and wife stormed into their home. After that, Jenny returned to America. But she wasn't done with Sumit—or the cameras.

Jenny and Sumit returned for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season two. Despite everything that went down in season one, Jenny decided to return to India as Sumit began divorcing his wife. During a recent press call, Jenny touched on how she was able to forgive Sumit after he hid his marriage.

"Sumit and I, our relationship has always been Sumit and I. If you understand his culture, you'll understand why what happened to him happened to him…And I understand. I still love him all the same…you need to understand his culture and then you'll understand," Jenny said.

The above exclusive sneak peek shows Jenny's experience with an Indian tradition.

"It is a tradition in India, having a, like, house warming ceremony," Sumit explained. "We just want our house to be blessed, to be pure, and like, all the negativities go out and the positivities stay in so our life will go good in future."

The clip features Jenny's first look at the house and she wasn't exactly impressed—and didn't want the cow in her house.

Will this be it for Jenny and Sumit? A happily ever after?

"Sumit and I are not done with each other. We're still in a relationship. He was married…the marriage wasn't his choice. He didn't want to be married," Jenny told press. "We're just not done with each other. We're in this relationship…going on 9 years. We've invested a lot into this relationship, and we love each other…if people don't like it then that's the way it is."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on TLC.

