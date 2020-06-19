Prince William Jokes His 3 Kids Have Been "Attacking the Kitchen" Amid Quarantine

Prince William has spilled some secrets about his family life!

The Duke of Cambridge stepped out on Friday to visit Smiths The Bakers, a family-owned bakery in the High Street in King's Lynn, Norfolk. The bakery is near Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, which was given to them by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding gift.

While visiting Smiths The Bakers, which serves Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham Estate, William purchased some pain au chocolat for his family, including kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

When asked about doing some baking at home amid the Coronavirus pandemic, William told the owner Paul Brandon, via Belfast Telegraph, "Well, I've done a little bit of baking."

"The children have been attacking the kitchen and it's just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere," William added. "Catherine's been doing quite a bit of baking."