90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Star Angela Tells Mom She's Determined to Tote Michael's Baby

When 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela, 54, told her fiancé Michael she got her period for the first time in two years, he was shocked. She was shocked. The audience was shocked.
Now, it turns out it wasn't her period after all.
In the above exclusive sneak peek of the Sunday, June 21 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela and her ailing mother have a heart to heart about Angela's hopes to have a baby with Michael.
"My mom and me, we have our ups and downs, but I'm very proud to be her daughter," Angela says in a confessional. "She's a fighter, and I get it from her."
Angela's mother couldn't be more shocked when Angela tells her she got her period. "You're going through menopause early," Angela's mother corrects her.
At 54 years old, Angela still hopes to "tote" Michael's baby and has asked her daughter, Skyla, to be the egg donor. However, Angela's gynecologist is concerned about Angela's bleeding and wants to do an endometrial biopsy to make sure there are no cancer cells. "Because I got to make sure I can tote a baby," she tells her mom.
"54? Carrying a baby?" her mom asks her. "You might as well stop. You don't need no more youngins."
In the clip above, Angela's mother is fighting off a pneumonia and the reality star admits her mom isn't in good health. "I'm going very soon, to Nigeria, to marry Michael. So, I need to tell my mom. The most exciting thing of her life is to see me get married and she can't be a part of it," Angela cries.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.