Exes Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Get Post-Breakup Tattoos

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are moving on.

Weeks after calling it quits, the former Bachelor couple got new tattoos in the wake of their breakup. And, it appears that they both went to the same tattoo artist.

Taking to social media, Underwood shared a picture of himself getting inked on his forearm. In his other hand, the Bachelor Nation star can be seen holding a glass of wine. He captioned the picture, "A glass of red, some art and good friends," tagging Bay Ink Tattoo artist Jack in the post.

For her part, Randolph decided to get a matching cross tattoo with one of her pals, who documented the final product on her Instagram Stories. The pair had the delicate ink tattooed inside of their pinky fingers. "Pinkies out for Jesus y'all," Randolph's friend wrote, crediting Jack as well for the new tattoo. The Bachelor alum's sister was also in attendance and she snapped a picture of Randolph while she got her tattoo, captioning it, "last night @cassierandolph & I did a thing."