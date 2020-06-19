How and Why Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Quit Jersey Shore Family Vacation Revealed

Related : "Jersey Shore" Stars' Kids Reunite at Snooki's Baby Sprinkle

Goodbye to you, Snooki.

In the Thursday, June 18 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the season finale, viewers finally got to see Angelina Pivarnick walk down the aisle…and the disastrous moments that followed.

Angelina and Chris Larangeira tied the knot in November 2019, and rumors about the drama that went down there have swirled since.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese gave their speech to the happy couple that was full of jokes, which naturally didn't sit well. In a confessional, Angelina said she knew her new husband wasn't happy with all the cracks the girls took at her.

"It's the wrong f--king place. It's the wrong time. You don't do this at somebody's wedding," she said.