How and Why Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Quit Jersey Shore Family Vacation Revealed

Goodbye to you, Snooki.
In the Thursday, June 18 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the season finale, viewers finally got to see Angelina Pivarnick walk down the aisle…and the disastrous moments that followed.
Angelina and Chris Larangeira tied the knot in November 2019, and rumors about the drama that went down there have swirled since.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese gave their speech to the happy couple that was full of jokes, which naturally didn't sit well. In a confessional, Angelina said she knew her new husband wasn't happy with all the cracks the girls took at her.
"It's the wrong f--king place. It's the wrong time. You don't do this at somebody's wedding," she said.
After many rounds of tears and confrontations with Angelina, Snooki made a shocking admission to Deena. "I'm quitting, I think," she said. "I think this is it. This is not fun."
Snooki then elaborated in a confessional.
"I just love my roomies, always. Jersey Shore is literally my life. I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that is has to end like this, for me, it really sucks," she said.
The reality star revealed her intention to leave the MTV series on her podcast in December 2019.
"So here comes my breaking news, you guys," Snooki said. "There's reasons why I've come to this decision...it's definitely a hard decision...I'm gonna throw up. OK, you guys, I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore."
"I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for a season four, if there is one," she continued. "And there's a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I'm just like...I just can't do it anymore."
She explained that leaving her kids to film was "really, really hard."
"I hate being away from the kids, I don't like partying three days in a row, it's just not my life anymore," Snooki shared. "And I wanna be home with the kids. I don't mind a here or there going to a dinner or whatever, but it's just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show."
On her Instagram stories on Thursday, June 18, Snooki reacted to the wedding scenes.
"I love you all so much, I hope you enjoyed the season finale…I want you guys to know we're not mean people and we would never, ever, ever try to ruin Angelina's wedding. So it is what it is and that's how it played out, so, I love you," she said to her followers.
After the finale aired, Jenni and Angelina continued a war of words on social media. When asked if she reached out to her costars after the wedding, Angelina detailed her conversations with Snooki and Deena, as well as the "novel" she got from Jenni.
In a second tweet, Jenni continued: "To nicole and I 'if you acted right, none of my fans would attack you' Angelina we are moms first, family second and you chose to make us coworkers. We are not family and you will never know what that's like cuz you chose this route." She also addressed the comments the trio received since the speech came out in November.
"I watched my best friend quit because she couldn't handle the stress. I stayed up so many nights hearing Deena cry over being called names she didn't deserve. All while Angelina basked in the attention she was given. 7 months I waited for tonight," Jenni tweeted on Thursday.
In a note posted to Twitter, Deena said she didn't tweet along with the show because she wanted to episode to come and go and not relive the night.
"Sorry I didn't tweet with you guys tonight. I was watching and your wonderful tweets didn't go unnoticed. If I'm going to be honest, this was one of the most dramatic things I've ever been a part of filming...especially after when part of the 'speech' footage got leaked and Nicole, Jenni and I were getting threats for months. Those months put me in a very unhealthy mental state," Deena wrote. "I truly just wanted this episode to come and go and not relive it. If you all watch the show, you know I don't have a mean bone in my body. And my heart is always in the right place. I love you all so much and it warms my heart that you all have stuck with us this long. I wish the finale didn't end this way, but you can't go back in time. [Heart] Anyways hope you enjoyed the season."