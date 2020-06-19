Watch Jimmy Kimmel Adorably Plan His 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Future

Jimmy Kimmel is one proud dad.
During Thursday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late night host celebrated his daughter Jane's pre-school graduation by helping the 5-year-old plan for her future.
"The strangest school year in modern history has finally come to a close," he told viewers. "My daughter Jane graduated from pre-school this week, which she's very proud about—even though, let's be honest, she got a degree in coloring. But, it is a milestone and it's never too soon to start planning the future. So, I sat down with Jane to reflect on where she has been and to help her figure out where she is going."
To kick things off, Jimmy asked Jane if she sees herself continuing her education and going to kindergarten. After giving it careful consideration, his and wife Molly McNearney's little girl answered yes. Next, the father-daughter duo figured out what summer job would be best for the graduate.
Seeing that her talents involve art, Jimmy suggested that the youngster become an artist. Curious to know how much thought she'd put into starting her career, Jimmy asked Jane how much she thinks an art studio costs.
"I don't really know," she said. "I guess probably, like, nine dollars?" Jimmy replied, "That's exactly right."
She later listed spelling and running as her other strengths, which helped the comedian land on another profession that might interest Jane. "Maybe you can be a running spelling artist," he proposed, to which Jane responded, "I could possibly do that." When it came to her weakness, Jane admitted that wouldn't be good at picking flowers and that she doesn't know how to use Microsoft Excel.
Knowing that finding a job as a spelling running artist would be difficult, Jimmy found some other professions that she might be a good fit for. "Zookeeper?" he asked, which was a given a no by Jane. "Ice cream flavor tester?" he continued, receiving an enthusiastic yes from Jane. "Pigeon hunter?" he said, to which Jane replied, "I would not do that."
For the last profession, Jimmy suggested she become a late night talk show host, but the 5-year-old did not seem eager to follow in her famous dad's footsteps. "What does that even mean?" she asked. "So, you talk late at night? No."
Watch Jimmy help plan his daughter's future in the hilarious video above!