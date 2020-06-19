Jeffree Star Speaks Out After "Offensive" and "Derogatory" Website Resurfaces

Jeffree Star has issued a lengthy statement in response to a recently resurfaced website.

On Thursday, the YouTuber explained on Twitter that he made a website splash page around 2004-2006, which featured photos of himself self-harming. He admitted that he included a "VERY graphic photo of me cutting and bleeding," with the caption "coming soon," as he intended to use it for his LiveJournal profile. However, he claimed, "I ended up never using it and that same week, dissolved the URL and tried to erase the horrible images of me self-harming from the Internet."

Those same photos also included the phrase "Lipstick Nazi," a term that Jeffree said he used to "stupidly [refer] to anyone who was obsessed with makeup."

"It was offensive, derogatory and for shock value. It does not reflect who I am today or what I stand for or have EVER stood for," he insisted.