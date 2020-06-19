The Most Shocking Crimes Covered on E! True Hollywood Story Through the Years

Sam Sheppard, 2001

One of the most shocking cases of its day, Dr. Sam Sheppard was convicted of the 1954 murder of his wife, Marilyn, all the while insisting he was innocent. (The creators of The Fugitive always insisted they were not inspired by Sheppard, as is so widely believed.)

They were hosting some neighbors at their lakefront home in Ohio on the night of July 3, 1954, when, Sheppard said, he fell asleep while they were all watching a movie in the living room. Marilyn showed their guests out and went to bed, where she was bludgeoned to death sometime before 5:40 a.m., when Sheppard called a neighbor and asked him to come over, it was urgent.

Sheppard maintained he was asleep on the daybed in their living room when he heard noises upstairs, went up and saw a "white form" before he was knocked unconscious. The unknown assailant was still downstairs when he came to, the doctor recalled, and he chased him out of the house. They scuffled outside and Sheppard was knocked out again. When he woke up, he called his neighbor and police arrived soon after.

He didn't escape and set out to find a one-armed man, but he did win a new trial after 10 years in prison—a judge agreed that he was denied due process thanks to the media circus surrounding the first trial—and was acquitted. He tried to resume his medical career, opening a new practice in 1968, but his skills deteriorated due to his heavy drinking, and he died in 1970 at the age of 46. His son has made it his mission to clear his father's name and reputation, and in 1999 Sheppard's lifelong friend Alan Davis sued the state of Ohio for wrongful imprisonment on behalf of his late pal. They lost at trial, after which an appeals case ruled that the case should have never even gone to trial due to the statute of limitations.