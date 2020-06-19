How Megan Fox's Romance With Machine Gun Kelly Is ''Very Different'' From Her Marriage

Megan Fox could be on the fast-track to a serious relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

As the actress continues to spend more and more alone time with the singer following her split from longtime husband Brian Austin Green, a source tells E! News the pair is enjoying every moment they get to spend together.

Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, first met on set of a movie they're co-starring in, but after production was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, we're told they decided to continue getting to know each other in a more intimate setting.

"They've been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down," a source shares, adding, "The down time has been good for them... They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun."