Danny Masterson's Sexual Assault Accusers Speak Out After His Arrest

Four women who say they were sexually assaulted by Danny Masterson have publicly thanked the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing charges against the actor.

On Wednesday, June 17, Masterson, 44, was arrested and charged with three counts of rape by force or fear. The That '70s Show star is accused of raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003. Their identities have not been made public.

Now, four women who in Aug. 2019 filed a civil lawsuit against Masterson and the Church of Scientology for allegedly carrying out a conspiracy to cover up the star's misconduct, told People in a new statement they are "confident that the truth will be known."

"Since we were victimized and raped by Danny Masterson—and knowing we are not the only victims—all we have wanted was justice, accountability, and truth," the statement read. "Instead, we were subjected to continued harassment, embarrassment, and re-victimization by Masterson and the Church of Scientology, which has only worsened since they learned we were cooperating with authorities."