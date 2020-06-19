From Pretty Wild to Ice Loves Coco, How to Watch Your Favorite Classic E! Series!

Related : Kim Kardashian Gets Hysterical Over Lost Earring

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

We're taking a trip down memor-E! lane in honor of E!'s 30th anniversary!

Before current E! shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Total Bellas and Botched, there were classic hits that paved the way. And because we can never get enough '00s nostalgia, we're revisiting some of our favorite reality shows and more from years' past.

Who can forget Alexis Neiers' post-bling-ring-arrest phone call with Vanity Fair writer Nancy Jo Sales on Pretty Wild? And before Denise Richards joined the drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was telling her story on E!'s Denise Richards: It's Complicated.

As it turns out, some of E!'s greatest shows of the past are available to stream online, including the likes of Dr. 90210, Famously Single, After Lately and #RichKids of Beverly Hills.

Of course, there's also all of the reality shows that have followed famous figures, from Mariah Carey's Mariah's World to Dina Lohan's Living Lohan, along with those that focused on celebrity couples, like Ice Loves Coco and Eric and Jessie.