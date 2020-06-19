Watch Marlo Hampton Lead Bravo Stars in a Powerful Black Lives Matter PSA: "We Can No Longer Be Silent"

Coming together for a cause.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Marlo Hampton recruited her fellow Black Bravo stars to take a stand against police brutality, social injustice and perhaps most of all, declare that Black lives matter, in a powerful PSA.
The video opens with photos from Black Lives Matter protests, followed by a Maya Angelou quote that reads, "History, despite its wrenching pain, cannot be unlived. But if faced with courage, need not be lived again."
Marlo then appears alongside her two nephews, William and Michael, who she is the guardian of. "Until we receive justice, how can there be peace?" she asks, looking into the camera. "When police brutality and racial injustices continue to plague Black America?"
She continues, "We can no longer be silent. We must educate ourselves and others around us. We have to get uncomfortable now, in order to get comfortable for lifetimes to come."
"My name is Marlo Hampton," she says. "And my life matters."
Afterwards, the same declaration is made by a number of Bravolebrities, all while chants of "no justice, no peace" can be heard in the background.
The video includes RHOA's Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Tanya Sam, Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams; The Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, Monique Samuels, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo; and Married to Medicine's Dr. Jaqueline Walters and Curtis Berry, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe and Buffie Purselle.
Marlo closes out the PSA with a call to action.
"We will continue to fight for Ahmud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and so many others who have lost their lives," she expresses. "But we have to create change, you guys. We have to use our voices, our resources and our wallets to make that change."
For more ways to take action and get involved, click here.
