RHOBH's Sutton Stracke Lists Bel-Air Mansion for Almost $9 Million: Tour Inside the Estate!

A closer look at The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke's impressive Bel-Air home!
Sutton Stracke, HomeJohn Tsiavis/Bravo, MLS

Sutton Stracke is ready to move on from her magnificent Bel-Air mansion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has listed her longtime abode for $8.95 million. And, from what the listing details, it's certainly worth that price tag.

Built in 1936 by celebrated architect James Dolena, the 6,627-square-foot estate features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and almost an acreage of land. Other amenities include a massive master closet, a spacious backyard with a pool, fireplaces, a screening room and more.

According to Realtor.com, Stracke, along with ex-husband Christian Stracke, purchased the impressive mansion for $7 million back in 2012. As Stracke discussed on RHOBH's 10th season, she and her now ex, who she shares three children with, split in 2017.

Prior to putting her home on the market, Stracke gave a tour of her opulent residence for BravoTV.com. In the video, the couture-loving Southern belle revealed how her roots inspired the interiors of the mansion.

"I have local artists from Augusta that are on the walls and stuff, so it reminds me of home," the RHOBH newbie said at the time. "And it kind of looks a little Southern to me."

Not to mention, Stracke's stunning dining room features an antique table from New Orleans, Louisiana circa the 1800s. "My Southern roots are kind of coming out," she continued. "And I truly think that this wood speaks to me and brings out my Southern vibes."

Although Stracke will likely take the lavish antique pieces with her in the move, it certainly paints a picture of how palatial this home can be.

For a closer look at Stracke's stunning home, scroll through the images below!

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Living Room

Decked to the nines with art, a piano and a fireplace, this living room is a wonderful place to bond with loved ones.

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Kitchen

This open concept Chef's kitchen is warm and inviting thanks to its neutral tones.

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Dining Room

The spacious formal dining room is finished off with beautiful hand-painted French wallpaper.

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Backyard

This acre of land boasts a backyard and a swimming pool!

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Master Bedroom

The master bedroom provides warmth, thanks to a fireplace, and views, thanks to the balcony.

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Master Closet

If only that shoe collection came with the massive master closet.

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Bathroom

This luxurious bathroom could be a spa!

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Guest Bedroom

A closer look at the additional bedrooms in the home.

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Home Gym

The home gym may be in the basement, but it beats paying a gym membership!

Michael Mahoney, Keller Williams Beverly Hills
Screening Room

End your evening by throwing on a movie in the screening room.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo! Catch up on full episodes here.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

