Gabrielle Union Shares How Her Upbringing Changed the Way She's Raising Her Kids

Amid these historic times, Gabrielle Union is teaching her children that they are enough exactly as they are.

As the Black Lives Matter movement forges ahead in the wake of several killings of Black men and women by police, the reality of what it is like to be a Black person in America is in the national spotlight. However, before the movement captivated global attention, the coronavirus pandemic was already rampant and forcing people into their homes, a reality Black people had already long experienced, Union pointed out in her June digital cover story for Self.

"I read somewhere on Twitter today, somebody said that Black folks and marginalized folks have been sheltering in place for centuries because we know it's always been safer at home than out in the streets, and we were doing that before the pandemic," Union told Self on May 8, weeks after the shootings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and before George Floyd's death and the national unrest that followed. "It's that fear that so many marginalized mothers have, when their children are physically outside of their eyesight. And in these times, there are no rules. Nothing makes sense. Laws are not enforced, or they're unevenly enforced, and people are getting away with breaking the law with impunity. You don't even know what to say, because the hypocrisy is just rampant."