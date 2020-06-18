Watch the Moment Graduates Learn Their College Debt Has Been Paid Off

Related : Senior Refuses to Let Quarantine Ruin Her Graduation--Feel Good Friday

It's a Zoom call these graduates won't soon forget.

Last month, a group of former students came together for what they thought was an average virtual meeting with Students Rising Above. But when the nonprofit's CEO Elizabeth Devaney appeared on the call, a big surprise was about to be dropped.

"What I want to share with you today is that anonymous SRA donors have presented us with a remarkable gift—donations up to $8 million with the intent to eliminate student loan debt on more than 400 students," she shared.

In the video going viral, graduates have a wide variety of emotions with some screaming in excitement while others can't help but shed tears of joy.

"Are you kidding me?" one student is overheard asking while another can't help but freak out. "You're going to make me cry today," another added.

According to SRA's website, the nonprofit organization "invests in low-income, first generation college students who have demonstrated a deep commitment to education and strength of character in overcoming tremendous odds and barriers."