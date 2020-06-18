Here's What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2020

Related : Lin-Manuel Miranda Tells How to Win "Hamilton" Tickets

Looking for something new to add to your Disney+ queue? Just you wait…

On Thursday, the streaming service released the new titles that will be joining its streaming library in July 2020, and the list is filled with a bunch of nostalgia for viewers of all ages.

Disney fans can expect throwback classics like The Mighty Ducks and 2009's Race to Witch Mountain on Disney+, as well as the latest from fan-favorite franchises like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Ice Age: Collision Course. For those in search of something a little more educational, the streaming service will also be expanding its offerings from National Geographic with titles such as Critter Fixers: Country Vets and Destination World.

But perhaps the addition that's generating the most buzz is the streaming service's live tapping of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit Hamilton, which was originally slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021. Now, the Hamilton stage film will make its small screen debut on July 3 in honor of Independence Day.