Here's What’s Coming to Disney+ in July 2020

From Hamilton and The Mighty Ducks to Solo: A Star Wars Story and more, there are a number of movies and shows coming to Disney+ in July 2020.
Looking for something new to add to your Disney+ queue? Just you wait…

On Thursday, the streaming service released the new titles that will be joining its streaming library in July 2020, and the list is filled with a bunch of nostalgia for viewers of all ages.

Disney fans can expect throwback classics like The Mighty Ducks and 2009's Race to Witch Mountain on Disney+, as well as the latest from fan-favorite franchises like Solo: A Star Wars Story, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Ice Age: Collision Course. For those in search of something a little more educational, the streaming service will also be expanding its offerings from National Geographic with titles such as Critter Fixers: Country Vets and Destination World.

But perhaps the addition that's generating the most buzz is the streaming service's live tapping of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway hit Hamilton, which was originally slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021. Now, the Hamilton stage film will make its small screen debut on July 3 in honor of Independence Day.

To see more titles and release dates, check out the list below.

July 3

Animal ER: Seasons 1 and 2
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Ice Age: Collision Course
Ice Road Rescue: Seasons 1 through 4
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
The Big Green
The Mighty Ducks
Hamilton
Pixar in Real Life, Episode 109: "UP: Balloon Cart Away"
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 135: "Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater"
One Day at Disney, Episode 131: "Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 108: "Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses"

July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets, Season 1
Gigantosaurus, Season 1
Secrets of the Zoo, Season 3
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 136: "Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree"
One Day at Disney, Episode 132: "Marc Smith: Story Artist"
It's a Dog's Life with Bill Farmer, Episode 109

July 24

Wild Congo, Season 1
Wild Sri Lanka, Season 1
Rogue Trip, All Episodes 101 and 108
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 138: "Jungle Book: Finger Puppet"
One Day at Disney, Episode 134: "Chris Christi: Helicopter Reporter

July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue, Season 1
Animal Showdown, Season 1 
Best Job Ever, Season 1
Big Cat Games 
Cradle of the Gods 
Destination World, Season 1
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 8 
Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall, Season 1 
Hidden Kingdoms of China 
Hunt for the Abominable Snowman 
India's Wild Leopards 
Jungle Animal Rescue, Season 1
King Fishers, Season 1
Lost Temple of the Inca 
Marvel Funko, Seasons 1 and 2
Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster
Weirdest, Bestest, Truest, Season 1
What Sam Sees, Season 1
Muppets Now, Episode 101: "Due Date"
Disney Family Sundays, Episode 139: "Mickey and Minnie: Pillows"
One Day at Disney, Episode 135: "Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive"

