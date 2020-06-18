Why Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles Postponed Their Wedding

Related : Savannah Chrisley Slid Into Nic's DMs--Now They're Engaged!

Savannah Chrisley isn't rushing down the aisle anytime soon.

Back in April 2019, fans were excited to learn the Chrisley Knows Best star was engaged to Nic Kerdiles.

But last fall, the couple surprised followers when they explained that they were "taking steps back" in their relationship.

In a new episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast released Thursday, Savannah shed some light into her current relationship status. And yes, she explained why it was the right decision to postpone a wedding.

"We made [the decision] together. We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating," Savannah shared while sitting down with her dad Todd Chrisley. "I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it's hard. It's 2020 and you know what, it's okay not to follow the guidelines and the whole timeframe that everyone follows."