Raven-Symoné Marries Miranda Maday in Surprise Backyard Ceremony

Raven-Symoné is married!

The That's So Raven star took to social media on Thursday to announce that she has tied the knot with girlfriend Miranda Maday. According to photos, it appears the couple wed in a sweet backyard ceremony.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven wrote alongside a wedding from the couple's wedding. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a--hole!!!"

Raven followed up her announcement post with a picture of a house, writing, "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."

Miranda also shared an image from the couple's ceremony, writing, "8PM ~ my wife for life."

After posting the exciting news, Raven took to her Instagram Story to share messages from her friends. In response to a congratulatory post from a pal, Raven wrote, "Love you Bestie #wifeduplife."