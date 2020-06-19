WELCOME!

These Celebrity Dad Jokes Will Make You Laugh—and Cringe

We know that this Father's Day Weekend, these celebrity parents are going to make their kids roll their eyes (and secretly chuckle) with their puns and dad jokes.
Nothing makes us both laugh and cringe harder than a good dad joke, and the ones that celebrities tell are no exception.

This weekend, we're celebrating Father's Day, which means today we're indulging in plenty of perfect puns and jokes so silly, they're brilliant.

Thanks to social media, we've seen plenty of stars who embrace the dad humor, so to honor the holiday we're taking a look at some of the best (which kind of means the worst-on-purpose) dad jokes we've seen our favorite stars tell.

Whether it's watching Will Smith be a cheeseball or seeing Ryan Reynolds crack a zinger on Twitter, we always feel like we're a part of the fun with these celebs.

Even President Barack Obama enjoys some lovable, family-friendly humor that you can't help but to simultaneously laugh and roll your eyes at.

Check out all of our favorite jokes below.

We're pretty sure you won't get far into the list before you find yourself giggling.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Tracy Morgan

The 30 Rock alum is a fan of giving, and getting, some cheesy dad jokes, which made him the perfect participant on All Def's "Dad Jokes" segment, where he and Cedric the Entertainer traded zingers to try to make the other laugh.

His best dad joke? "What's the best social media snack? Insta-Graham crackers!"

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Judd Apatow

You'd expect the mind behind some of comedy's biggest hits like Knocked Up and This Is 40 to be funny, so it's no surprise to see him among this list of fathers who know how to make a good dad joke.

"Don't tell anyone but I don't like helping my kids with their homework," he once tweeted. "I worked so hard to get out of school. I don't want to do it again!"

As funny as the producer is, his daughters have famously joked how they do not think he is funny, with his daughter Maude Apatow tweeting a light-hearted reply to the above with, "Did you literally tweet that in my room just now?"

Discovery
Chip Gaines

The HGTV star, who is one half of the successful show Fixer Upper alongside his wife Joanna Gaines, is always down to joke about his "dad bod" as well as rib his wife on the show, including in an interview where he impersonates his spouse and her love for shiplap!

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is really America's dad, and it's no secret that the star loves a good pun and dad joke.

On an old segment on Conan O'Brien's show that was called "Hanks' Secrets," the Castaway actor told a story how in the 1998 Oscars, he found himself in the bathroom stall next to Tom Selleck and joked, "Looks like we're a couple of peeing Toms."

He then hilariously added, "His angry silence is something I'll never forget."

Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shutterstock
Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds is always making us laugh, whether it's from badly cropping his wife Blake Lively out of photos to his dad humor.

Some of his most groan-worthy tweets that we love? In 2016, he joked, "No matter which kids book I read to my screaming baby on an airplane, the moral of the story is always something about a vasectomy."

The same year, he also made us laugh when he tweeted, "My infant daughter's traumatized for life. 50 Shades of Grey = Worst fucking coloring book ever."

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Jim Gaffigan

It's no surprise that comedian Jim Gaffigan is a fan of dad jokes. After all, the comic is well known for his brand of clean, family-friendly humor with observations that veer into dad humor territory frequently.

One of his best dad jokes, ironically about being a dad? "Raising kids may be a thankless job with ridiculous hours, but at least the pay sucks."

Mike Theiler-Pool/Getty Images
Barack Obama

Barack Obama wasn't just a good at leading the nation; he was also great at making his daughters Sasha and Malia cringe as their dad's corny jokes, which often came around during his annual turkey pardon at Thanksgiving.

"It is hard to believe this is my seventh year of pardoning a turkey. Time flies, even if turkeys don't," he quipped in 2015, then adding, "Abe is now a free bird. He is TOTUS, the Turkey of the United States."

Thanks, Obama.

Courtesy of Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Gotham Magazine
Sean Lowe

The Bachelor's Sean Lowe is honestly the king of telling dad jokes on Twitter, with his entire feed basically being non-stop puns.

We could make an entire listicle of just his jokes, but to show you just some of his greatest hits, he has tweeted jokes we've groaned at like, "Thank you to all the moms out there! I'm not sure I'd even be alive without mine," and "I'll stop procrastinating tomorrow."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Dax Shepard

The Armchair Expert podcast host and hilarious actor is just as funny on Twitter as he is on screen, tweeting in 2016, "Me: "Sorry I'm late. My kids staged a mutiny this morning."

Instagram
Will Smith

When Jaden Smith released his music video for "Icon" in 2017, the rapper skillfully danced and looked pretty cool posing in a Tesla.

However, his dad Will Smith blew up his spot parodying the entire music video in the way only a dad could, moonwalking out of his sandals with socks on and posing in a much less sleek vehicle.

We know it was all in good fun and that Will might win pulling off the best dad joke of all time.

