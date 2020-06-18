WELCOME!

Here's the Heartwarming Reason Lady Gaga Gave Her Jacket to a Fan

Lady Gaga fan Shannon McKee got a generous gift from the "Rain On Me" singer after running into her in Malibu, Calif.
Lady Gaga just gave one fan the gift of a lifetime.

Earlier this week, the "Born This Way" singer was photographed handing fan Shannon McKee her leather jacket outside of a market in Malibu, Calif. Speaking with TODAY, Mckee, 27, shared that the exchange followed a heartwarming conversation with Gaga.

"I walked in and I was like, 'Hey, that's a really bad a-- jacket you got on," she recalled. "And she said, 'Thank you.' I kind of recognized the voice, but I'm not one to really go up to celebrities."

Once McKee realized that she had just complimented the A Star Is Born actress, she decided to seize the moment and praise Gaga, who was out with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, for being an ally to the LGBTQ+ community.

"I did have a story that I wanted to share with her, and I felt this need that she needed to hear it from me," McKee continued. "And so when I went back, I was like, 'Hey, you're Lady Gaga, right? My best friend back in high school was a huge fan of yours. And you're the reason he actually came out to me." 

She added, "And his first five tattoos are all dedicated to you and my brother just recently came out to me, too. So I just wanted to say thank you for being such an incredible ally."

RMBI/Backgrid

McKee said that Gaga was touched by the story and that she was surprised by the Grammy winner's next move.

"As I was telling her the story about my friend, she took off her jacket and was like, 'You loved my jacket so much. Here. It's yours. Put it on right now. You be bad a-- with it now,'" she recalled, noting that Gaga said "she didn't feel comfortable posing for a picture close to her home."

Taking to social media, McKee also opened up about the experience in video she shared on Instagram, which has since been deleted.

"I couldn't have been more thankful to have met someone as sweet and caring and compassionate and just an overall beautiful person as her," she said, according to TODAY. "I wanted to cry because it was so heartfelt in that moment. I have been a fan of hers since I was in high school. Timing is everything. I truly believe in this moment of time...it needed to happen."

Throughout her career, Gaga has been a fierce supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Back in June 2019, she delivered a moving speech to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising. Standing in front of the Stonewall National Monument and dressed in a rainbow ensemble, she addressed the crowd, saying, "This is your freedom. This is your joy that you have deserved always. I will not stop in pursuit of this liberation." 

She added, "True love, true, true love is when you would take a bullet for someone and you know that I would take a bullet for you any day of the week."

