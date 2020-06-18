WELCOME!

Celebrate This Father's Day With Hollywood's First-Time Dads

Quentin Tarantino, Usain Bolt, Kane Brown, Kieran Culkin, Pusha T and more are celebrating the holiday as dads for the very first time.
By Kelsey Klemme Jun 18, 2020 4:00 PMTags
FamilyBabiesCeleb KidsKidsHolidaysFather's Day
For some celebrities, this Father's Day weekend is especially sweet.

All around the world, we're celebrating or remembering dads, as well as seeing parents cherish their own kids, including the stars who are celebrating their first Father's Day as a parent.

This past year saw plenty of our favorites welcome their first child into the world and we know they are enjoying this milestone.

Actors like Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki, Succession's Kieran Culkin and Harry Potter's Rupert Grint are among those first-time dads who we're sure are calling being a dad their new favorite role.

Oscar-winner Quentin Tarantino, Olympian Usain Bolt and CNN's Anderson Cooper are also among the celebrities calling themselves new parents this year.

photos
Country Music Dads' Cutest Fatherhood Moments

To celebrate the holiday, we've rounded up some of Hollywood's first-time fathers this year.

Take a look below!

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Pusha T

The rapper and record executive shared a sweet picture of his baby boy Nigel on Instagram earlier this week, celebrating he and his wife Virginia Williams' first child.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutterstock
Kane Brown

When the country musician welcomed his daughter, Kingsley Rose, to the world back in October, we already thought it was too cute, but we definitely teared up even more when the singer released a song dedicated to his baby girl titled "For My Daughter."

The sweet song's lyrics promises that he will "Pick up the pieces / of your first broken heart. Someone to say slow down / when you turn 16. I grew up without a dad / I'm gonna be the best one I can be." Okay, time to grab the tissues!

Instagram
Johnny Galecki

The Big Bang Theory announced the arrival of his first child, Avery, with his girlfriend Alaina Meyer this past December with an adorable Instagram post that showed the family of three holding hands.

JOSE GUERRA
Safaree Samuels

After the Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuel threw their daughter the most epic Met Gala-themed baby shower, we saw the two welcome their daughter into the world in February.

"I'm a part of the #girldad club now. Perfection is here," Safaree captioned his announcement post on Instagram, next to a photo of him holding his little girl's hand.

Richard Young/Shutterstock
Quentin Tarantino

Once Upon a Time...in February, Quentin Tarantino became a father! The award-winning director and his wife Daniella Pick welcomed their son earlier this year, and we couldn't be happier for the couple.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Joshua Jackson

The Little Fires Everywhere actor became a father in April, but also proved how great of a husband he is too when he paid tribute to his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, on her first Mother's Day.

"Thank you for making me a father. For trusting me enough to embark on this journey together. I am humbled more and more every day by that," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I look forward to walking this path by your side as we nurture this little engine of joy you have blessed the world with."

Anderson Cooper / Instagram
Anderson Cooper

Even as he was reporting on the pandemic, Anderson Cooper was able to still deliver us some amazing news when he announced in April that his son had been born!

He introduced the arrival of his adorable baby, Wyatt Morgan Cooper, alongside a picture of the little one on-air during Anderson Cooper 360 and added, "As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child."

"I'm grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son's birth."

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Robbie Amell

The Canadian actor and his wife Italia Ricci posted a sweet picture of their baby boy wrapping his hand around their finger when, in September, they announced his birth.

INSTARimages.com
Rupert Grint

It was simply magical this May when Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed a baby girl! As for which Hogwarts house she'll be sorted in? We'll have to wait to see, but our bet is on Gryffindor.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Elon Musk

The tech mogul and Grimes made headlines when they welcomed their son and announced his unique name, X Æ A-12.

Shutterstock
Usain Bolt

The fastest man in the world is celebrating his first Father's Day after he and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett welcomed a daughter together in May.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kieran Culkin

The Succession actor and his wife, Jazz Charton, made us so happy when they welcomed a daughter this past September.

Again, Happy Father's Day!

