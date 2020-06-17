WELCOME!

Kristen Wiig and Fiancé Avi Rothman Welcome Twins Via Surrogate

Kristen Wiig and her husband-to-be are officially parents to twins! The actress hinted about her status as a mom while hosting SNL in May.
Kristen Wiig, Avi RothmanJared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kristen Wiig is a mom... to twins! 

E! News has learned that the Bridesmaids star and fiancé Avi Rothman recently welcomed twins via surrogate.

Back in May, Kristen, 46, hinted about her status as a mom while hosting Saturday Night Live. In a Mother's Day-themed sketch, the comedienne shared, "I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself."

Several months prior in Aug. 2019, news broke that Wiig had accepted a proposal from Rothman. She and the actor first sparked romance rumors in 2016 while vacationing in Hawaii. 

Congratulations to Kristen and Avi!

Breaking news... more to come. 

Us Weekly was first to report the news. 

