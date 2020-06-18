'90s Rewind: Watch Early E! Interviews With Leonardo DiCaprio, Will Smith & More Rising Stars!

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

As strange as it sounds, there was once a time when Brad Pitt, Will Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio and Keanu Reeves weren't some of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Throughout the early 1990s, all four were just getting their start in both television and film.

In honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we're reminiscing on some of the actors' earliest E! News interviews, where they dished on everything from their idols to their plans for the future (can you guess who said he was going to become a truck driver?). Watch the throwback clips in the above video!

First up is Brad Pitt, who does his best to give E! a shout-out, but ends up butchering the name.

"They tell us you're watching E! channel television!" Brad said before someone off-camera corrects him. "Oh, well E! stands for entertainment...is that right?"

The actor was on the set of the 1990 television show Glory Days, which marked his last regular TV series role ever. He couldn't even say his character's name—Walker Lovejoy—without laughing.