Amazon Fashion Summer Sale 2020: Everything We Know So Far

In case you didn't hear, the shopping Super Bowl known as Amazon Prime Day has reportedly been postponed to September this year. But Amazon is making up for it with another retail event to tide us over: The Big Style Sale.
As our readers know, we love to discover amazing Amazon fashion find. From workout leggings with pockets to swing tank tops in 25 color and prints to the ultimate T-shirt dress, we love sharing our affordable style sightings with fellow frugal fashionistas!
Here's everything we know about the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale so far:
When is the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale?
Amazon's The Big Style Sale starts June 22, and could run between 7 and 10 days.
Can anyone shop the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale?
It hasn't been announced yet whether the sale will be open to all or just Amazon Prime members. (Psst...try Prime for free!)
What will be on sale during the Amazon Fashion Summer Sale?
"The Big Style Sale will include seasonally-relevant deals from both established and smaller fashion brands," an Amazon spokesperson tells E! News. "We are delighted to help brands connect with our vast global customer base for this event."
In the meantime, shop some of our fave Amazon Fashion finds below!
