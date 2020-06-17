Fired Police Officer Charged in Connection to Rayshard Brooks' Death

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced on Tuesday afternoon that the two police officers responsible for Rayshard Brooks' death are being formally charged.

At the press conference, which Brooks' wife attended, Howard revealed that officer Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges: one count of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, multiple charges for Atlanta Police Department SOP oath violations and one count for kicking Brooks. Howard said that he recommended no bond for Rolfe in consideration of the "severity of his act" and his "excessive" use of force.

In addition, Rolfe's partner on the scene Devin Brosnan is facing three charges, including aggravated assault for stepping on Brooks' shoulder and two counts for violating his Atlanta PD SOP oath. However, in consideration of Brosnan's willingness to participate as a witness for the state, Howard recommended to the court that he be released on $50,000 bond.

Brosnan is currently on administrative leave, while Rolfe was fired from the department. Both men were asked to turn themselves in by 6 p.m. local time on June 18.