Brie & Nikki Bella Reveal Their Ideal Birth Experiences, Tease Season 6 of Total Bellas & More!

Total Bellas might've just ended, but the twins are already looking forward to the next season!
On the latest episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki Bella revealed that she and her sister Brie Bella have been filming for the past four weeks.
"So you're going to see pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me," Nikki, who's expecting a child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, said.
The season, as has been the case with the twins' pregnancies, won't exactly look like they might've envisioned.
"You know, it was different than originally what we all planned because the cameras were gonna follow us to WrestleMania and Hall of Fame, and come to our podcast tour and our book tour," Nikki explained. "We were doing stuff in New York and Napa Valley and Los Angeles. And this season, we were like, wow, this is just writing itself...and then COVID-19 hit. And we had to postpone filming for eight to nine weeks."
Ultimately, Nikki was most upset at the idea of missing out on things like a baby shower.
"For so many of you who've followed me on this journey for the past seven years of reality TV and my life and knowing that I've always wanted to be a mom, it's like, I'm finally pregnant and then COVID-19 hits," Nikki added. "And I don't get to do all the things that you're really excited for as a first-time mom...But I'm grateful that I'm healthy and I have a healthy baby boy in my tummy."
Artem, who made a guest appearance on the podcast, is just as eager to become a parent.
"I want to see what this baby's going to be into; how I can participate in his interests," Artem said. "You know, teach him things, see the manners that he will inhabit from both of us and see the first smile and what he's gonna say first. Hopefully 'dada' not 'mama.'"
While Brie's isn't becoming a first-time parent, she's still excited to give her and Daniel Bryan's daughter, Birdie, a brother or sister. They just won't know which until it comes time to give birth since they want to keep the baby's sex a surprise!
"I feel like I can't go wrong," Brie expressed on the podcast. "It'd be amazing to have a boy because I feel like it'd be just the spiritual twin of my sister's child...but then I know how special a sister is because I have one."
"Either way, it's gonna be a win-win situation," Brie added.
Both Nikki and Brie are looking forward to documenting their deliveries on Total Bellas, especially since, as the latter put it, "who knows what's going to happen."
"We're only a week-and-a-half apart. It could happen the same day," she said, also describing her dream scenario of her water breaking in Whole Foods.
"I want to be in a grocery store in front of people," she laughed. "I want to look at people and be like like, 'Well! Here it is!'"
As it turns out, Nikki's been visualizing a similar scenario: "I have the dream that I think everyone has: you're doing something cute, your water breaks, your man rushes you to the hospital and your baby comes out with a few pushes through your vagina and you're like, 'Here we are! One big happy family!'"
However, Nikki's current plan is to be induced a week before her baby's due date. She first revealed this in an Instagram Live, but was met with backlash, which she addressed on the podcast.
"My baby is growing a week ahead and I really want a vaginal birth. So as of right now, the doctors are saying that they're comfortable enough to induce me a week before the due date," Nikki explained. "Look, at the end of the day, I'm going to do whatever's healthiest for my baby."
Stay tuned for more baby Bellas news! Season six of Total Bellas premieres this fall.