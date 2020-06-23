Find Your Next Hairstyle In “The D Cut”

Hair can play one of the most important parts of a person's identity, especially in the Queer community.
Enter The D Cut, a new series streaming exclusively on Crave. Coming out (pun intended) this Pride month, The D Cut follows a group of genZennial friends in the Queer hairstyling community and the changing environment around them.
The D Cut, focuses on queer main character D as they follow in the footsteps of the likes of celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, giving clients a new look while sometimes helping them discover their identity on the way. We also see D navigate through some hardships, in work and relationships, figuring life out with the support of the vibrant community around them.
The trailer for the upcoming series shows not only D as the Queer main character, but a diverse range of Queer supporting characters in their circle as well, a refreshing representation of what LGBTQ+ communities look like in real life.
