Find Your Next Hairstyle In “The D Cut”

The D Cut, focuses on queer main character D as they follow in the footsteps of the likes of celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness, giving clients a new look while sometimes helping them discover their identity on the way. We also see D navigate through some hardships, in work and relationships, figuring life out with the support of the vibrant community around them.

The trailer for the upcoming series shows not only D as the Queer main character, but a diverse range of Queer supporting characters in their circle as well, a refreshing representation of what LGBTQ+ communities look like in real life.

Read more about The D Cut here and watch the trailer below.