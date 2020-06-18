These $19 Lounge Shorts Have 2,100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's nothing worse than an uncomfortable pair of shorts pinching in all the wrong places. But you'll never have that issue with these super-soft lounge shorts from Amazon.

Reviewers love the 90 Degree By Reflex lounge shorts for their affordability and unmatched comfort. They can be worn to the gym, while running errands or simply while lounging around. Learn all about them, plus shop them below!