WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterFeel GoodChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTVFather's Day Gifts

Why Kristen Stewart Was Cast to Play Princess Diana

Pop culture fans are freaking out after it was announced Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana. Get all the details on director Pablo Larraín’s casting.
By Mike Vulpo Jun 17, 2020 5:00 PMTags
MoviesCastingKristen StewartRoyalsCelebritiesPrincess DianaEntertainment
Kristen Stewart, Princess DianaJean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

It's the royal casting news nobody saw coming. 

On Wednesday morning, Deadline reported that Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in the upcoming movie titled Spencer.

Set in the early ‘90s, the film will cover a critical weekend when Princess Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn't working out.

Pablo Larraín will serve as the director for the movie, which will reportedly kick off production in early 2021.

"Kristin is one of the great actors around today," Pablo shared with Deadline. "To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristin can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her."

He continued, "The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it's very beautiful to see. I think she's going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature."

photos
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Style

According to Pablo, the film won't deal with Princess Diana's tragic death. Instead, it will focus on the relationship with her husband and the love she had for her children Prince William and Prince Harry.

Related: 6 Ways Meghan Markle Has Honored Princess Diana

Royal life is something that has always intrigued the film's director making the project even more exciting.

"I've always been intrigued and fascinated by the royal family and how things are in that culture, which we don't have where I come from," Pablo explained. "Diana is such a powerful icon, where millions and millions of people, not just women, but many people around the world felt empathy toward her in her life. We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She's a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."

Trending Stories

1

Is the Madeleine McCann Case Closer to Being Solved, 13 Years Later?

2

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves on How They’re Raising Their Kids

3

Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey Break Up

He continued, "We believe that this is a movie that could create interest around the planet. This is a beloved, iconic women and we have everything in front of us to do a beautiful movie and we are working very hard to get it made."

Trending Stories

1

Is the Madeleine McCann Case Closer to Being Solved, 13 Years Later?

2

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves on How They’re Raising Their Kids

3

Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey Break Up

4

J. Cole’s Song “Snow On Tha Bluff” Tackles Racism & More: Listen

5

Aunt Jemima to Change Name & Remove Image "Based on Racial Stereotype"

Latest News

K-Pop Star Yohan Dead at 28

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary

Why Kristen Stewart Was Cast to Play Princess Diana

ABC Reveals New 2020-2021 TV Schedule: Is Your Fave Show on the Move?

Shop Gifts That Give Back With Daily Pop's Father's Day Guide

The Girls Next Door: Where Are They Now?

Matthew McConaughey & Camila Alves on How They’re Raising Their Kids