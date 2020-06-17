Kelly Clarkson Says She's Been on an "Emotional Roller Coaster"

At one point in the interview, Clarkson spoke about body image in the industry.

"I felt more pressure from people actually when I was thin, like when I was really thin and not super healthy, like in that sense, because I just was worn out and just working so hard and not keeping healthy habits," she told Glamour U.K. "But I felt more pressure. It was more of like, you know, magazines shoved in front of you and like, 'This is what you're competing with and we've got to compete with it.' I'm like, 'I can't compete with that. That's not even my image. That's not who I am. Like, that's who they are. That's what art is. We're all different and, like, it's OK. I fought more when I was thinner than I do now. Because now I just walk in and I just look at them like, 'I dare you to say something. I'm happy in my life. I'll work on me in my time! And that's who I am and that's OK.'"

She continued to speak about having the magazine covers shoved in front of her later during the discussion.

"There would be a, like, chick naked on the cover. Like, I'm not joking, like, literally naked," she later added. "I was like, 'Unless I'm doing an SNL skit and this is a comedy thing, I'm never going to pull it off!' Not because of my aesthetic. Like even in my thinnest, most fit moment, it's just not my personality to be naked on the front of a magazine. Now, mind you, my husband will tell you, I am totally OK with nudity. I think it is a beautiful thing. I think all of our bodies, whether you're male or female, we are very beautiful beings. I have no problem with it. But I do have a problem with someone chasing what they think is popular and what is going to get them played."