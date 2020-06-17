ABC Reveals 2020-2021 TV Schedule With The Bachelorette, a Conners Move and More

ABC's 2020-2021 primetime schedule is here, with some changes afoot.

Black-ish and Mixed-ish are benched for later in the season with American Idol and The Bachelor starring Matt James. Returning favorites including The Bachelorette, Dancing With the Stars and three new shows set to premiere…sometime in 2020. The network was sure not to label this a fall schedule, rather "primetime schedule."

Some shows, like The Conners, which will slide into Modern Family's old timeslot, are on the move. In addition to 20 returning series, ABC will roll out David E. Kelley's Big Sky, a new comedy dubbed Call Your Mother and the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones.

Get the rundown below.