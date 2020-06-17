WELCOME!

ABC Reveals 2020-2021 TV Schedule With The Bachelorette, a Conners Move and More

ABC sets Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette for Tuesdays and plots the return of more favorites.
ABC's 2020-2021 primetime schedule is here, with some changes afoot.

Black-ish and Mixed-ish are benched for later in the season with American Idol and The Bachelor starring Matt James. Returning favorites including The Bachelorette, Dancing With the Stars and three new shows set to premiere…sometime in 2020. The network was sure not to label this a fall schedule, rather "primetime schedule."

Some shows, like The Conners, which will slide into Modern Family's old timeslot, are on the move. In addition to 20 returning series, ABC will roll out David E. Kelley's Big Sky, a new comedy dubbed Call Your Mother and the new Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones.

Get the rundown below.

Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

MONDAY
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars
10-11 p.m. The Good Doctor

TUESDAY
8-10 p.m. The Bachelorette
10-11 p.m. Big Sky

WEDNESDAY
8-8:30 p.m. The Goldbergs
8:30-9 p.m. American Housewife
9-9:30 p.m. The Conners
9:30-10 p.m. Call Your Mother
10-11 p.m. Stumptown

THURSDAY
8-9 p.m. Station 19
9-10 p.m. Grey's Anatomy
10-11 p.m. A Million Little Things

FRIDAY
8-9 p.m. Shark Tank
9-11 p.m. 20/20

SATURDAY
8 p.m. Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY
7-8 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos
8-9 p.m. Supermarket Sweep
9-10 p.m. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
10-11 p.m. The Rookie

Big Sky, based on the books by C.J. Box, follows private detectives Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) as they join forces with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) to search for two sisters who were kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

Call Your Mother, a multi-camera comedy from Kari Lizer, stars Kyra Sedgwick as an empty nester mom who reinserts herself into the lives of her children.

Saturday Night Live veteran Leslie Jones hosts and executive produces a new version of the classic game show Supermarket Sweep.

No premiere dates were announced.

