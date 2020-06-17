Love, Victor Tells a Different Story Than Love, Simon—But Key Aspects Remain

Love, Victor wants to do what Love, Simon didn't get to do—at least in some ways.

Love, Simon is considered the first major Hollywood film to follow a gay character and his romance. The movie was centered on Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), a closeted gay high schooler who became pen pals with another gay peer. Eventually, Simon came out to his parents, played by Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel, who immediately provided impassioned speeches of love. There was some drama with his friends, played by Katherine Langford, Alexandra Shipp, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., but it was eventually smoothed over and Simon got the guy, played by Keiynan Lonsdale, at the end of the movie.

But that's not the typical experience of a gay teen.