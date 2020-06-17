WELCOME!

The Walking Dead Star Khary Payton Introduces Transgender Son Karter: ''This Is His Journey''

The Walking Dead's Khary Payton took to social media today to introduce his transgender son Karter.
Khary Payton, Special Screening Of AMC's The Walking Dead" Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Walking Dead's Khary Payton took to social media today to introduce his transgender son Karter

Sharing an adorable photo of Karter, Payton wrote on Instagram, "This is my kid. One of the most happy, well-adjusted individuals I've ever known," Payton shared. "My son, Karter, Karter with a K because it reminded him of my name. He chose it."

"You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy," the 48-year-old actor wrote. "He thought it would be cool if I announced it on social media. I told him that there would be so many supporters but also a lot of jerks who would be harsh."

However, at 11-years-old, Payton said his son firmly replied, "'Yeah, I know about trolls, daddy. I can handle trolls.'" 

The proud father continued to express the "unquenchable love" he was feeling for his son Karter.

photos
Remember These LGBTQ Firsts on TV?

"Man, there is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves," he wrote. "This is his journey, and I am here for it. I hope you all have the opportunity to feel the unquenchable love that I am feeling right now." 

The actor shared the news on Twitter as well and his son Karter was met with messages of love and support. 

On Twitter, Mark Hamill responded to Payton's thread and wrote, "[thumbs up] right back at Karter, [love] Mar."

"He is gonna flip when I show him your reply," Payton wrote to the Star Wars actor. "Thanks so much."

On Instagram, fellow Walking Dead co-stars also commented on Payton's post about Karter. 

Gustavo Gomez wrote, "Power to Karter."

Samantha Morton wrote, "Karter we love you! You are incredible." 

Good Girls actor Reno Wilson wrote, "These kids are truly Amazing!! Teaching us how to be human on the regular! Let's go Karter." 

