Robert Herjavec's Father's Day Gift Guide Is the Perfect Investment for Dads

Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec is sharing his picks for Father's Day gifts. See the electronics and clothes every dad needs.
By Mike Vulpo Jun 17, 2020 9:00 PM
This Father's Day, don't hesitate to invest in the dad in your life.

Fans know Robert Herjavec as the Shark Tank star who loves finding innovative and unique products. But the businessman is also a proud father to his children, two of which he shares with wife Kym Johnson.

With only a few shopping days left until Father's Day, we wanted to ask Robert for his advice on finding the perfect gift.

"Don't overthink it! Go for something that's practical and classic. Also—make sure that you're spending some time together, even if that means over FaceTime!" Robert shared with E! News exclusively. "Take it from a dad—there's no better gift than spending time."

From soft Buttercloth button-downs to a portable campfire that may become your summer obsession, Robert shared his favorite products from Shark Tank and beyond below. 

Cash Warren's Father's Day Gift Guide Will Make Any Dad Feel Cozy and Cool

Buttercloth Star Struck in Black Aqua

Brighten your dad's closet and experience the world of style and comfort with this button-down available in regular, tall or slim fit. 

$108
Buttercloth

The Ride of a Lifetime

Executive chairman of Disney Robert Iger shares the ideas and values he embraced during his 15 years as CEO in this memoir that is a must-read for anyone hoping reach their business goals.

$19
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro

It's one of the most popular gadgets of 2020. Whether your dad wants superior headphones for music, working out or conference calls at home, these are a must. 

$249
$220
Amazon

Man-Care Hygiene Bundle

Dads will be smelling great, feeling smooth and ready for whatever shenanigans they get into with the hygiene bundle by Shark Tank favorite Doc Spartan.

$47
Doc Spartan

Buttercloth: Stormy Weather

Change up dad's classic black shirt to a tonal look with this knitted, charcoal and black, textured print long sleeve. Because of its softness, it feels like your favorite t-shirt, yet looks like a sophisticated casual dress shirt.

$118
Buttercloth

Radiate Portable Campfire

Shark Tank viewers will instantly remember this product from season 9 that aims to be the perfect portable outdoor campfire. Try it once and it may become your next summer essential. 

$30
Amazon

Goverre Portable Wine Glass

Cheers to a genius Shark Tank company! Goverre's portable, stemless wine glass with a silicone sleeve and a drink-through lid holds 17 ounces of your favorite beverage. And yes, it's dishwasher safe! 

$24
$22
Goverre

Buttercloth: Herjavec Collection—Blue Matrix in Blue

The customer top-rated button-down is perfect for dad who is always on the go. And with six-way stretch for maximum movement and comfort, there's nothing your father can't do in this shirt. 

$118
Buttercloth

Still looking for the perfect Father's Day gift? Check out Curtis Stone's guide for the foodie and Michael Strahan's picks for the champion in your life. 

