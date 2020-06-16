Michael Strahan Felt He Couldn't "Raise His Voice" at ABC Because of His Race

Michael Strahan revealed to the staff at ABC that he felt he "couldn't raise his voice" because he is a Black man.

According to Page Six, the former pro footballer detailed incidents of racial discrimination in the workplace at an ABC and Disney town hall on June 4. During this talk with Executive Chairman Bob Iger and other colleagues, "Michael said that there were some very tense situations with executives who got argumentative and loud on the show, and he was very aware he couldn't speak up or raise his voice as he was worried he would be seen as threatening," Page Six reports.

Many in the audience assumed the Good Morning America host was referring to his time on the Live! With Kelly show, Page Six claims. But a source tells E! News that Michael never said Live! specifically. He was talking about his experience at ABC as a whole.

Strahan previously addressed the rumored tensions with former co-host Kelly Ripa in an interview with The New York Times in January.