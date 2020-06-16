Tamra Judge Calls for Bravo to Fire Kelly Dodd From The Real Housewives of Orange County

Related : Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute Fired From "Vanderpump Rules"

Is another Bravo star getting fired?

Following last week's firing of Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni from Vanderpump Rules, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge has called on the network to give former co-star Kelly Dodd a pink slip.

On Tuesday, during a Q&A on Instagram, the 52-year-old Bravolebrity made her stance known after one fan asked about Dodd's past "racist statements."

"Yes I do, that TMZ video is disgusting!" the reality TV veteran expressed. "Bravo shouldn't just single certain people out like Stassi & Kristen. There should be zero tolerance at this point."

As E! readers may recall, back in 2016, TMZ posted footage of Dodd outside Los Angeles' The Nice Guy, where she said she didn't "like" or "know any black guys." After the footage came out, Dodd said she was "truly embarrassed" and issued a formal apology.

"There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone," Dodd expressed at the time. "That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly."