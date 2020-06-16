Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster Share Their First Vogue Cover (and It Was Shot on an iPhone)

Like mother, like daughter.
On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to reveal her Vogue Czechoslovakia cover alongside 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. And, as the Kylie Cosmetics mogul shared with her 181 million followers, this cover shoot took place at home and was done by fashion photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli via an iPhone.
"New cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iPhone," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote. "@morellibrothers #VogueCS"
On top of the serene close-up of the mother-daughter duo, the magazine declared it was "Bedtime Story with Kylie Jenner & Stormi." And it seems that Kylie couldn't be happier with how the iPhone photo shoot turned out.
"I love this little baby so much I want to burst," the mother of one said alongside a behind-the-scenes shot. "Sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you Storm baby."
If that wasn't sweet enough, the Morelli Brothers took to their Instagram account and shared a "backstage" look at their FaceTime photo shoot, which included a picture of Kylie cuddling Stormi in bed.
"So honored, during this incredible moment of global change and new consciousness awakening, to reveal our Social Distancing cover with the kind and beautiful @kyliejenner and the princess #StormiWebster shot via FaceTime," the fashion photographers penned online.
This isn't the toddler's first magazine cover, having previously posed alongside mom Kylie and grandmother Kris Jenner for the July/August 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar Arabia.
"When I became a mother, my perspective on life completely changed, and so did how I look at my own mom and appreciate all the things that she's done for me," the 22-year-old stated about motherhood at the time. "Now I can understand the way that she feels about me, the way that she loves me, and how strong her love is for all her kids, because of how obsessed I am with Stormi."
Kylie and rapper Travis Scott welcomed Stormi into the world back in February 2018.