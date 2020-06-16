Brian Austin Green Is ''Not Over'' Megan Fox as She Confirms Romance With Machine Gun Kelly

Related : Brian Austin Green Shares Cryptic Post Amid Megan Fox Split Rumors

After nearly 10 years of marriage with Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox has officially moved on with new romance Machine Gun Kelly.

However, it looks as though Green is having a difficult time dealing with his split from Fox and with new of her new relationship.

A source tells E! News that while the two decided to go their separate ways, Green "isn't filing for divorce yet."

"He wants to give Megan space and is hopeful they will find their way back to one another," the source adds. "It's been hard to see her get back out in the dating world but he is trying to fill his time with his kids and friends."

This new source information comes a day after the actor was spotted out and about with Courtney Stodden on Monday, June 15. According to an eyewitness source, the two seemed quite friendly during their outing to Mejico Grill in Agoura Hills, Calif. The eyewitness source added that Green was "very attentive to her" and "opened the door for her when she got in the car."