Tupac Shakur's First E! Interview Is More Relevant Than Ever 28 Years Later

He continued, "It happens in the streets but us rapping about is not the violence. And a movie about it is not the violence. It's an adventure world that we are creating. What we're doing is using our brain to get out of the ghetto. Any way we can. So we tell these stories. And they tend to be violent because our world tends to be filled with violence."



Ultimately, Tupac said he wanted to be "a true role model," which meant showing the world his "faults."



"I only want karma. I only want what's mine, what's meant for me to have. I'm happy with what I've done thus far," Tupac told E!, adding, "I don't want for me; I want for my people. I want for young black males."



Watch the complete interview in the above clip.

