Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily Simpson Shares Her QVC Summer Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's nothing like a summer in the real O.C.

Just ask Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson who recently teamed up with her close friend Lizzie Rovsek on a swimsuit that could be perfect for the hot months ahead.

"The goal has always been to provide women with signature swimwear options that will make them feel sexy and confident," Lizzie shared with E! News exclusively. "This is truly a swimsuit that will flatter all body shapes and sizes. I am a big believer in body positivity and loving the body that you are in which is why this swimsuit is so special because it celebrates real women's bodies."

After debuting the suit on QVC, Emily took some time to share her must-have QVC summer picks. From the special swimsuit to a jumpsuit from Lisa Rinna, this Bravo star has you covered below.