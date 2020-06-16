Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Celebratory Trip to Wyoming

Related : "KUWTK" Goes Into Quarantine This September

Home, home on the range.

This week, the Kardashian-Jenners flocked to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Wyoming ranch in order to ring in oldest daughter North West's 7th birthday. In typical Kardashian fashion, the family took to social media to share snaps from their adventure in the Cowboy state.

For starters, Kim marked North's name day with a big firework display. Of course, the social media savvy star captured the extravagant show for her Instagram story.

"Happy Birthday, North," the KKW Beauty boss wrote.

As for Kourtney Kardashian, she raised eyebrows by seemingly wearing Scott Disick's flannel shirt while holding a baby goat. Scott confirmed his presence in Wyoming with a sweet snap of youngest son Reign Disick alongside a mini-horse.

The Poosh.com founder also commemorated North's birthday by posting a photo of the now 7-year-old and her own daughter Penelope Disick enjoying the open plains. Kanye purchased the 6,713-acre mountain ranch for $14 million in 2019.