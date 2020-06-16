Becca Kufrin Reveals Where Her Relationship Really Stands With Garrett Yrigoyen

Becca Kufrin's relationship with her fiancé may be a work in progress.
Earlier this month Garrett Yrigoyen made headlines after showing support for the police as George Floyd protests were held across the country. Becca would later appear on her podcast and address the controversial statements.
"Garrett is my fiancé and I love him and to his core, I believe that he is a good person," she shared. "I don't align with and I don't agree with" his social media post.
Becca added, "I don't think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone-deaf, and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment."
As it turns out, though, the headlines have had an impact on the couple's relationship. In Tuesday's brand-new episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Becca updated fans on where she stands with her man.
"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," she shared. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
Becca also took the time to apologize to her co-host Rachel Lindsay for the way she handled herself during their candid discussion about race in America.
"I fell short because this conversation truly deserved my complete undivided attention. It deserved much more care and thoughtfulness on my end and you delivered all of that and more and I did not," she explained. "When we recorded the podcast, it was also 18 hours after Garrett's social media post. I was dealing with trying to first wrap around my head that and also dealing with discord within my relationship and what it was causing between my family. In that moment, it felt like the reservoir in my brain had reached a maximum and as a human being, I couldn't process everything at once. I don't want this to be an excuse to justify my behavior but rather to give some context."
Back on June 4, Garrett shared a photo of the "Thin Blue Line," a symbol meant to show support for police officers.
"With so many friends and family in law enforcement I couldn't sit back and not support them and the hundreds of thousands of men and women of all races that represent this Thin Blue Line as well," he wrote in part. "It's important for me to recognize the ones who stand in the gap and put their lives on the line each and every single day for humans of different race and ethnicity, including those who hate them."
While Garrett has not spoken out after receiving some criticism from some followers and Bachelor Nation members, Becca is making it clear that she can only speak her truth going forward.
"I can't speak for Garrett. I can't speak for the white community as a whole. I can only speak for myself because if I don't do that, it's not genuine," she shared. "Moving forward, I'm only going to speak for myself from here on out."
Becca added, "I'm learning more and seeing more and I can say I will do more to keep growing…All I can do is continue to lead with positive intent, take action and create an impact."