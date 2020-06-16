Tamera Mowry Teases Twitches 3 Film With Chloe X Halle

Go Twitches, go Twitches!

On Tuesday, Tamera Mowry treated Twitches fans to some exciting news during her Instagram Live. As she was reading through comments, she weighed in on the possibility of adding another film to the fan-favorite Disney Channel movie franchise, which tells the story of long-lost twin witches played by Tamera and her twin sister Tia Mowry.

In addition to giving Twitches 3 her seal of approval, Tamera shared that she recently received a message from a fan named Donoven Rice pitching her an idea for the film's plot, which includes a cameo from sister duo Chloe X Halle. The fan's tweet read, "Y'all hear me out: Twitches 3. Yes I said it. With @TiaMowry and @TameraMowryTwo But their daughters are learning that they're witches. Bring in @chloexhalle."

Addressing the message in her Instagram Live, Tamera said, "I DM'd him. I did one of this—if you're watching now Donoven, I'm down."